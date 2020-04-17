Health Department awaits results of skilled nursing facility testing

Another round of COVID-19 testing is now complete at a skilled nursing facility in Kanawha County.

One hundred twenty-four patients at the Eastbrook Nursing home were retested Friday night after a patient tested positive for the virus. That brings the total number of cases at the facility to eight.

According to a news release from the Kanawha Charleston Health Department, one person that was previously reported to be positive had a second negative test and therefore is not counted in the total number of cases.

According to the release, all Eastbrook employees have been tested during the last week. Three employees tested positive and remain in isolation at home. Two hundred thirty-three employees tested negative.

“In accordance with our preparedness plans, the West Virginia National Guard will begin re-testing patients and employees at Eastbrook this evening,” said Larry Pack, chief executive officer of Stonerise Healthcare, in a release.

“We are keenly focused on stopping the spread of the virus and additional testing will help us identify individuals who need to be in isolation.”