Charleston Ballet presents Giselle

The Charleston Ballet is the Official West Virginia State Ballet formed in 1956 by Belgian dancer Andre Van Damme. His vision was to provide a professional atmosphere for West Virginia dancers and create a greater appreciation for the art of ballet.

The performance of 'Giselle' runs March 20-21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Charleston Convention Center Theater.

Kim Pauley has been the the artistic director since Mr. Van Damme's death in 1989, and continues the mission of artistic integrity, discipline and strong social conscience in the company's entertainment and educational programs.

