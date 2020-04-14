Charleston Capitol Market to open outdoor market Wednesday

Capitol Market, a prominent small businesses in downtown Charleston, plans on opening their outdoor market Wednesday.

Before making their decision, they talked with several Charleston and Kanawha County officials to ensure they have the right rules in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"What's different about our outdoor market this year is that it's not the leisurely community gathering space that it normally is," said Nichole-Greene Jenkins, the executive director of Capitol Market.

In order to limit person-to-person contact, all vendors at the outside market will have to disinfect their areas often. Market employees will be protected, too. All employees working will be wearing masks, and those handling money or produce will be wearing gloves.

All carts will be sanitized before and after they are used.

In and around the outside market there will be two hand-washing stations. Per rules issued by the Kanawha Charleston Health Department, there are only 40 people allowed in the outdoor market at one time. After the outdoor market reaches capacity, customers will be let in on a "one in one out" basis.

Green-Jenkins says all these rules are put in place to protect market staff and customers.

"We don't want you hanging out here, we want you to support our farmers, but make sure you get what you need and then head back home and stay safe," Green-Jenkins said.

Because of Wednesday morning's cold snap, the market might have its usual amount of traffic. Only a few vendors will be present because of the cold weather.

"It's up to Mother Nature when we get to operate and, um this year, she decided to give us a little cold snap as we're heading in but that's OK," Green-Jenkins said.

The outdoor market will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

They are encouraging all shoppers to only touch items they intend on buying.