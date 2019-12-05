Charleston Christmas Parade nearly doubles in size

The Charleston Christmas Parade has almost doubled in size since last year, and this comes after the mayor wanted to change the name to the Winter Parade in an effort to be more inclusive.

Last year, 77 organizations took part in the parade. This year, more than 140 have signed up.

Some organizations said they are excited to attend. First Presbyterian Church agreed to participate with the city and move their event "Light Up the Levee" to right before the Christmas parade.

Ken Tolley, who helps plan the concert, said the name change had nothing to do with their decision, saying their main goal is to spread Christmas spirit with music. Tolley said they are used to working with those of other faiths and hope they can join in to be a part of the community.

"Actually lots of faith traditions celebrate Jesus, so we're happy to have people of other faiths come and celebrate Jesus's birth with us that's an awesome thing," Tolley said.

First Presbyterian Church members say they are tripling the amount of hot chocolate for the event. They just ask that you donate a canned good. The Charleston Christmas parade begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12. The concert starts at 5 p.m.