Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center General Manager to retire

The Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center today announced that General Manager John Robertson will retire effective October 23, 2019.

According to a release from the City of Charleston, Robertson served for 41 years as the General Manager at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. He is the longest serving General Manager.

“On behalf of the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Board of Directors, I would like to thank John for his many years of dedicated service,” said Carrie Goodwin Fenwick, Chair of the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Board of Directors. “We all wish him the best in retirement.”

“I am so thankful that I have been able to remain in the community I love and be involved in such a rewarding career. What happens at the Coliseum and Convention Center makes a significant impact on such a diverse community in Charleston and Southern West Virginia and I celebrate the part I have played in helping make it a success,” said Robertson.

A national search will be initiated to find Robertson’s replacement.