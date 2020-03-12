Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center to cancel events with more than 250 people

All public events at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center with more than 250 people will be canceled for the next 30 days, city Manager Jonathan Storage announced Thursday.

It is due to the health threat from COVID-19.

Storage said the unanimous decision was made by the Convention Center’s board of directors.

He said staff members are reaching out to all affected promoters and event organizers to reschedule events or offer refunds.

Also, Storage said the board voted to give the Convention Center’s staff discretion about how to handle refunds for those who’ve already booked events.

Events scheduled beyond 30 days could possibly be affected.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

