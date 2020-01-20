Charleston community celebrates MLK Day

The Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission made a commitment again this year to ensure the late social rights activist's dream never dies.

Monday, the commission hosted the 2020 commemoration and celebration of the life of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Ashbury United Methodist Church.

This year's theme was "The Beloved Community: The Fierce Urgency of Now."

The three-part event began with an Ecumenical Service with Jennifer Wells, WV Healthy Kids and Families Coalition Executive Director, as the keynote speaker.

Wells was the 2018 social worker of the year. She said this event allowed her to study the "I Have a Dream Speech" heavily and learn more about Dr. King's message.

Wells also commented on the nation's current racial climate. She said the nation has come a long way, but it will take members of every race and faith to keep King's dream alive.

"If we are going to get that dream, we have to do the work and we have to do it right now," Wells said.

There were musical performances by choirs and awards given to those who exemplify Dr. King's legacy. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito also were in attendance.

Following the church service those who attended all marched from Ashbury United Methodist on Elizabeth street to the north steps of the West Virginia Capitol for a bell-ringing ceremony in King's honor.