Charleston Fire Department announces new fire chief

The City of Charleston is welcoming new leadership to the fire department.

Wednesday, the Charleston Fire Department announced Jeffrey Jackson as the new fire chief.

Jackson has been with the department since October of 1994.

He has served in many roles, most recently as Administrative Chief.

The fire department also announced two new promotions Wednesday.

Asst. Chief Trevor Dysart will serve as Chief Of Operations and Asst. Chief Fred Dunbar will be assigned to B-Shift as a Battalion Chief.

