Emergency officials looking to add security features after several ambulances stolen

In less than a year, the Charleston Fire Department has had three emergency vehicles stolen.

The latest incident happened Monday night. Click here to see that story.

Lt. David Hodges with the fire department says they decided to install anti-theft devices in their vehicles after the first theft incident in October 2018.

"The vehicle is running as normal, it just prohibits them from shifting the vehicle out of park so they won't be able to come out of park without knowing a certain step," said Hodges.

The second incident happened in April 2019. It's unclear if the department had the extra security measures installed at that point.

Lt. Hodges says in the most recent incident, there was a technical issue. The emergency lights on ambulance trucks send a signal to traffic lights at intersections to change in their favor, but there was an interference. Because the anti-theft was on, the intersection light control was not working, so they turned it off.

A thief got lucky when he saw the ambulance truck sitting empty at the CAMC hospital Monday night, stealing it and driving it all the way to Clay County before he was stopped and arrested.

People think the easy fix is to just turn the truck off and keep the keys outside of the vehicle, but Lt. Hodges says it is not that easy, "Well unfortunately if we shut the engine off while we are parked along a street, we can't have our emergency vehicle lights flashing. It would drain the batteries immediately."

He continued, "In addition to that, there are a lot of pharmaceuticals on each ambulance. We do carry a lot of medications and they are temperature-controlled so we don't want them to get excessively hot."

The technical error has since been fixed and the anti-theft device is back up and running.

The chief of operations with the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority (KCEAA) says leaving the truck running is protocol.

"Usually the ambulance doors are open in warm weather," said Wayne Harmon. "It needs to be left open because sometimes the medics may be busy treating a patient and we will send somebody back to get additional equipment that we may need. "

However, despite security measures that have already been taken, Monday night's incident has officials with the fire department looking into more security.

"We actually are in the process of specking out and purchase for new ambulances, so we will be working with those manufacturers to make sure everything is secured," said Hodges.

Harmon says at KCEAA, they eventually plan to have keypad locks for their emergency vehicles.

