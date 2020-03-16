Charleston, Huntington restaurant owner chooses to temporarily close doors

A restaurant owner has decided her locations in both Charleston and Huntington will close through March 23 to help do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The closures will happen at the Bridge Road Bistro in Charleston, the Bridge Road Bistro Cafe in the TransCanada Building in Charleston, and the newly opened Sunset Grill in Huntington.

Owner Sandy Call tells WSAZ she made the call after listening to President Donald Trump's news conference on Monday afternoon and restricting gatherings above 10 people.

She posted:

“We have tried to navigate by doing curbside, delivery etc., but at the End of The Day -- we need to look out for our city, state & ourselves. We will do our part in #flatteningthecurve. Please understand our decision & keep us all in your prayers. #wvstrong #supportlocal.”

Monday afternoon, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he did not have plans to shut down bars and restaurants at that time.

However, he did say after the president’s directive came down that he will be reconsidering that as the situation continues to change.

