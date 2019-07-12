Charleston Junior Police Academy to start Monday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. (WSAZ) -- Twenty middle school students will participate in the Charleston Junior Police Academy on Monday.
Wal-Mart donated $2,000 to benefit he program at a press conference on Friday morning.
The week long academy will teach students a variety of tasks, including handcuffing, fingerprinting, obstacle course training, and naloxone training.
The Police Department believes this rewards students for the outstanding work during the school year and will get teens interested in becoming police officers.