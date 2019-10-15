Charleston Land Reuse Agency begins demolition

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin discussed the progress of the Charleston Land Reuse Agency established earlier this year.

The Board of Directors of the Land Reuse Agency were established in Charleston City Council meeting last Monday evening. Council members Will Laird and Ben Adams were named city council representatives, while Chris Campbell and Marylin McKeown were declared the citizen representatives. Mayor Goodwin, City Manager Jonathan Storage, and City Attorney Kevin Baker will also be part of the Board of Directors.

Mayor Goodwin said, “Establishing a Land Reuse Agency is a key part of my long-term vision to improve housing and community space in Charleston. I am excited to get to work and have such a great group of folks working on the Land Reuse Agency Board of Directors.”

A new Vacant Structure Registry was also established. Letters are being sent to all property owners that had listings on the registry to inform them of the new registry's policies and changes.

“Implementation of the Land Reuse Agency and the new Vacant Structure Ordinance are important steps along the way toward strengthening Charleston’s neighborhoods,” said City Attorney Kevin Baker. “While this won’t be a quick process, we are committed to working hard with the Board and all of our City agencies to make it a successful process.”

A building on 21st Street in North Charleston was demolished following the press conference. The building was the location of the press conference where the Land Reuse Agency was established.