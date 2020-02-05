Charleston Mayor announces new police chief

The Charleston Police department has a new chief at the helm.

Sgt. James "Tyke" Hunt was named the new police chief Wednesday afternoon at a joint press conference held by Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and the Charleston Police Department.

Before announcing Hunt as chief, Mayor Goodwin said "only one name kept coming up" when trying to decide who would take over the top cop position.

The crowd was lead in prayer before Hunt took the oath of office.

Chief Hunt thanked former Chief Opie Smith along with anyone who has "answered the call to serve."

Chief Hunt also announced the new Deputy Chief as Scott Dempsey.

