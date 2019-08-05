Charleston Mayor announces plan to address vacant and abandoned properties

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin has announced a plan to address vacant and abandoned properties across the city.

Mayor Goodwin says the plan includes two bills that will be presented to City Council Monday evening. One bill would increase fines on vacant properties. The other would establish a Land Reuse Agency (LRA).

The Mayor says the LRA would help manage blighted properties throughout the city. Demolitions of dilapidated buildings would continue, but the LRA would also encourage the rehabilitation of some of those structures.

"The increase in fees will cover a greater portion of the costs the City incurs in addressing these structures and motivate positive action," City Attorney Kevin Baker said. "At the same time, the Charleston Land Reuse Agency will provide a conduit for the City to acquire property and use new tools to encourage redevelopment."

The plan will be presented to City Council tonight.

