Charleston mayor drops out of West Virginia Book Festival over author's views

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin has canceled her appearance at the West Virginia Book Festival over the showcasing of an author she says has views that are not in line with the City of Charleston's.

In a letter sent to Kanawha County Public Library's Board of Directors, Mayor Goodwin says she "strongly objects to the library's financial support of Orson Scott Card." She goes on to say Card has a "well-documented history of views that are contrary to the City of Charleston's commitment to being an inclusive and welcoming community."

Mayor Goodwin also asked the board to re-evaluate its decision to showcase Card.

According to the letter, Mayor Goodwin says, "I do not believe in banning books or limited free speech in any form. However, I will not support hate speech of any kind and will not participate in the West Virginia Book Festival if Mr. Card is appearing."