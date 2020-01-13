Charleston Mayor, firefighters union announce settlement regarding holiday pay

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin took steps Monday to correct the way firefighters in the city have been paid for holidays since 2012.

A $1.7 million-dollar agreement has been reached between the City of Charleston and the firefighters union.

Mayor Goodwin was joined by Myron Boggess of Charleston Professional Firefighters Local 317 to announce the agreement that addresses back-payment discrepancies.

In late 2011, Charleston City Council approved changes to the way firefighters were compensated for holidays. According to Mayor Goodwin's office, this change directly contradicted state law. Goodwin says that is why her administration worked to negotiate a correction with Local 317.

"Our firefighters deserve to be paid fairly and in accordance with state law," said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. "My administration has been working diligently with Charleston Professional Firefighters Local 317 for months to correct this problem made years ago and pay our first responders what they are owed."

For his part, Myron Boggess, President of IAFF Local 317 said: "The union members are grateful that the City has deliberately set out to correct this issue and that the City worked closely with the Local 317 Leadership and its representatives to solve this in a way that benefited rank and file Charleston professional firefighters. The union and the City worked together to resolve this issue to everyone's benefit, so that we can all move forward in a positive way."

Charleston City Council will vote on the agreement and a bill will be introduced during the City Council meeting on Jan. 21.

If approved, a payment will be made by the end of January. The payment will be distrubuted according to the terms of the agreement. Official say City Council is expected to vote to correct City Code moving forward on Feb. 3.

