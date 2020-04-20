Charleston Mayor seeks 'hero funding' from council, commissioners

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin is requesting “hero pay” for people working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Goodwin is asking members of Charleston City Council to provide $100,000 for refuse workers, fire, EMS and police officers.

Tuesday night, Goodwin will meet with Kanawha County leaders to provide the city of Charleston with $100,000 to help make the pay possible.

The money she’s requesting from Council would serve as a match to those dollars.

Goodwin first asked the commission the help assist the city with funding “hero pay” on April 11.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded each of West Virginia’s 55 counties a $100,000 block grant to be used for “hero pay.” The governor said county leaders should decide how the money should be divided.

“The City of Charleston has more firefighters and EMS workers than any other city in the State of West Virginia, and our police force is second only to the West Virginia State Police,” Goodwin said in a news release. “Our first responders and our refuse workers are working tirelessly each day. They deserve ‘hero pay’ for their extra efforts.”

A resolution requesting “hero pay “funds will be introduced during the Monday, May 4 Charleston City Council meeting.

Kanawha County approved a hero pay measure for county employees earlier this month. According to a news release, it is an increase of $4 per hour and will be given to "non-exempt first responders, public safety and COVID-19 frontline county employees during the State of Emergency."

Also Monday night, according to a news release, “Charleston City Council voted on Goodwin’s proposal to waive interest for late 1st Quarter B&O payments when the City Collector finds that COVID-19 caused the delayed payment and the business meets other factors.

"To qualify, businesses must file paperwork before the April 30, 2020 deadline and make full payment by June 1, 2020. The Goodwin Administration previously announced that it was waiving all penalties for late B&O tax filings so long as fillings are received by June 1st.”