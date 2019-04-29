Charleston Police 2018 Officer of the Year chosen

Recognized for “his heroism, professional conduct, positive attitude and outstanding work performance over the course of the past year,” Cpl. Brandon Burton has been chosen as Charleston Police Department’s 2018 Officer of the Year.

Burton, a 12-year CPD veteran, was nominated along with five other candidates for the 2018 Jerry A. Jones Officer of the Year.

According to a release from Charleston Police, Burton works in the Patrol Division. He also has worked as a detective in the Special Enforcement Unit.

Candidates for Officer of the Year are nominated by commanders and voted on by CPD's bureau chiefs.

