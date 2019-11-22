Charleston Police K9 helps find four pounds of marijuana on traffic stop

A North Carolina man has been charged with felony possession with intent to deliver marijuana after a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Charleston Police Department, Derrick Nicholson, 46, of Rockingham, North Carolina, was stopped on I-77 South near mile marker 102 for a traffic violation at approximately 1:30 a.m.

The release states that upon further investigation and observing Nicholson's "nervous" demeanor, K9 Ace was brought to investigate the vehicle. Upon Ace's alert, officers searched the vehicle and found a duffel bag containing about four pounds of marijuana.

Nicholson was placed under arrest.