Charleston Police: Thief steals flagger's personal vehicle from job site

Investigators are searching for the thief who stole a construction worker's personal vehicle while he was on the job in Charleston.

Charleston Police Lt. Autumn Davis tells WSAZ a flagger for American Bridge Company was at the intersection of Piedmont Road and Farnsworth Drive when his truck was stolen while he was working.

His truck is a 2003 Chevy Silverado with an extended cab. The license plate number is DRK 995.

Police say someone spotted the truck heading northbound on I-79.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.