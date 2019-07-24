Charleston Police announce new tool for solving gun-related crimes

The Charleston Police Department made an announcement Wednesday about a new tool that will help investigators solve violent crimes involving guns.

CPD is now using the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) -- a computer system used to analyze shell casings.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin joined Police Chief Opie Smith and representatives from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) for a press conference Wednesday morning.

“The integration of NIBIN into investigations of gun-related crimes in our city has already proven to be beneficial in linking cases that otherwise would not have any apparent connections,” Chief Smith stated. “We are optimistic that having this valuable investigative tool at our immediate disposal will enhance the solvability of violent crimes by generating timely leads for our detectives.”

Police say guns leave unique, microscopic markings on fired bullet casings, similar to a fingerprint. NIBIN allows law enforcement to take photos of ballistic evidence and match those photos with shell casings from other gun-related crimes.

Guns of the same make and model, and made on the same manufacturing line, will create different markings. The new system is used to analyze shell casings found at shooting scenes and shots fired incidents, as well as the casings from guns recovered during investigations and the guns police test fire.

This will not only allow police to compare casings found in Charleston in the database, but it will often times allow them to connect crime scenes from different jurisdictions, said Police Lt. Autumn Davis.

Mayor Shuler Goodwin added, "The partnership between the Charleston Police Department and the ATF will provide us with valuable tools and resources when investigating violent crimes... Through the NIBIN technology, we have the ability to tap into a comprehensive, nationwide knowledge base—helping ensure the safety of our communities."

The on-site computer system was installed at the CPD Criminal Investigation Division. So far, police say the NIBIN system has been helping. A detective with specialized training has been assigned to cases involving shell casings and guns.

"In the short time that the Charleston Police Department has used the NIBIN system, we have received multiple matches or “hits” that have assisted investigators in homicide, malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, and shots fired cases," Lt. Davis said.

The ATF provided the system at no cost to the city. However, CPD will budget for computer and software maintenance "beginning in the fourth year of the partnership."

"You can run but you can’t hide and never has that been more true than today," United States Attorney Mike Stuart added. "NIBIN is a critical investigative tool that can make our communities safer by helping law enforcement link crimes across West Virginia and the nation that we might otherwise not connect," United States Attorney Mike Stuart stated in a press release. "We have worked closely with ATF to bring this important tool to West Virginia and it's already paying off. We are doing all we can to aggressively pursue violent criminals and NIBIN allows us to quickly link and identify violent offenders in West Virginia to other places that have exported their problems to West Virginia."

“ATF appreciates the strong support from the Charleston Police Department to help make this new NIBIN site a reality,” stated Stuart L. Lowrey, Special Agent in Charge, ATF Louisville Division. “This technology can provide critical leads for all participating law enforcement agencies investigating violent criminal activity. Our law enforcement partners are finding NIBIN to be an effective tool in disrupting the shooting cycle and making our communities safer.”