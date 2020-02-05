Charleston Police chief announces retirement

Charleston Police Chief Opie Smith has announced he is retiring from the department's top position.

Smith has been the department's chief for a little more than a year. He stepped into the position after former chief Steve Cooper announced his retirement.

"I sincerely thank all the men and women of the Charleston Police Department for the tremendous work they do every day to protect and serve our Capital City," said Smith. "I know in my heart the next Chief of Police will continue to build on the momentum that has been created."

Smith says he is retiring for personal reasons, going on to say "Serving as Chief for the Charleston Police Department (CPD) has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

Smith started off as a patrol officer within the department and was sworn into the chief's position in Jan. of 2019.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin will be holding a joint press conference with the police department Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

WSAZ will be live streaming the press conference on WSAZ.com and the WSAZ App.