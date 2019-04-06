UPDATE | Man wanted for murder after Charleston homicide

UPDATED 4/6/2019 @ 11 a.m.

Charleston Police are searching for a man wanted for murder after an early morning homicide on Saturday. It happened on the city's West Side.

Gerard Matthew Spencer, 35, is wanted for the first degree murder of 32-year-old Ronald Seawright Jr. Police said the shooting stemmed from a neighborhood dispute.

Seawright was found dead on the 100 block of Maryland Avenue from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Anyone with knowledge of Spencer's whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-8111.

ORIGINAL STORY 4/6/2019

Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning on the city's West Side.

Ronald L. Seawright Jr., 32, was found dead on the 100 block of Maryland Avenue from a single gunshot wound to the head.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-8111.

