A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg, police say.

It happened Monday night in Charleston on Lippert Street, which is in the Orchard Manor housing complex.

According to Charleston Police, the woman was shot as a result of a fight.

The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m..

Charleston Police are on the scene.

No arrests have been made.

