Charleston Police investigating shots fired call

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Police are investigating a shots fired incident on the north side of Charleston Saturday afternoon.
It happened near the U Haul location.
Police tell WSAZ a silver scion was found by Dunbar Police at The Bucket restaurant. Police say the car had bullet damage, broken glass, and a flat tire.
Another car that is believed to be involved is a maroon Dodge van.
Police say they have not found any victims, and no one is in custody.
