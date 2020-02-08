Charleston Police investigating shots fired call

Police are investigating a shots fired incident on the north side of Charleston Saturday afternoon.

It happened near the U Haul location.

Police tell WSAZ a silver scion was found by Dunbar Police at The Bucket restaurant. Police say the car had bullet damage, broken glass, and a flat tire.

Another car that is believed to be involved is a maroon Dodge van.

Police say they have not found any victims, and no one is in custody.

