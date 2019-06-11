UPDATE | Woman pleads guilty to Kanawha City burglaries

UPDATE 6/10/19 @ 9:05 p.m.

A woman accused in a string of burglaries in May 2018 in the Kanawha City area of Charleston admitted to the crimes Monday.

Officers say on May 14-15, 2018, there were two burglaries and a thwarted attempt along Kanawha Avenue, Roosevelt Avenue and MacCorkle Avenue in the Kanawha City area of Charleston.

That is according to Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Maryclaire Atkins Akers who says Victoria Critchfield pleaded guilty to two nighttime burglaries and one charge of escape.

Critchfield faces anywhere from two to 35 years behind bars.

Investigators say she broke into several homes, one where a woman was sleeping, and stole things like jewelry, cell phones, checks, and in one case she even stole an SUV.

A neighborhood crime alert: it's happening in Kanawha City where Charleston Police believe a series of break-ins are connected.

Investigators say two break-ins and a third attempt all happened Monday night into Tuesday morning at homes within just a few blocks of each other.

About 11 Monday night, police said the back door of a home on Kanawha Avenue was forced open and a phone and other items were stolen. About 30 minutes later, another neighbor on Roosevelt Avenue told police a woman knocked on her door and asked to borrow a phone charged. But the neighbor turned the woman away.

A couple hours later, a home on MacCorkle Avenue was ransacked, all while a 95-year-old woman who lives there was asleep inside. That woman woke up to find her home a mess, and her car and jewelry were stolen.

Eugene Estep said he and his wife keep a close eye on their neighbor, and rushed over to help once they realized what had happened.

“When she calls at 2:30 in the morning it's something scary. You know something's up,” Estep said.

Jennifer Wright lives right near the victim.

“It is concerning because we really haven't had anything for a while,” she said.

She said her home was broken into several years ago, so she and her family decided to take action.

“And after that we decided to invest in some home security with the cameras and the security systems,” Wright explained.

But other neighbors said they’re surprised to see this type of crime so close to home.

“It almost seems like they're targeting the elderly people around here or something like that,” said Jarred Simpkins.

On Tuesday, Charleston Police arrested and charged Victoria Critchfield with uttering and forgery after investigators say she tried to have another person cash a check belonging to one of the burglary victims. At last check, she is not facing additional charges in connection with the string of break-ins.

