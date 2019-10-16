Charleston Police investigating 'use of force' complaint during arrest

An internal investigation into "use of force” during an arrest Monday evening is underway, the Charleston Police Department says.

CPD Opie Chief Opie Smith said the investigation will last about two weeks involving the officer in question.

According to a release from CPD, “(Chief) Opie Smith has been in continued communication with Reverend Roberta Smith with RESET, an organization of Charleston clergy and community advocates who serve as liaisons to the Charleston Police Department and the community-at-large, to provide updates.”

Chief Smith will ask RESET to review the incident.

Furthermore, according to CPD, "all incidences involving the use of force are investigated by the Police Department’s Professional Standards Division to determine whether the force used was necessary and within the Department’s policy."

Additional details are unavailable at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

