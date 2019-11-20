Charleston Police looking for alleged car thief

Charleston Police are looking for a man who allegedly broke into several vehicles Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from CPD, a man in a gray hoodie was seen on the security cameras at Big Sandy Superstore on Southridge Boulevard. He was identified as Christopher Witthohn, 44, of Elkview. He was released from South Central Regional Jail Tuesday morning. Witthohn was in the parking lot attempting to open car doors.

Witthohn then allegedly tried breaking into vehicles with a large rock. One vehicle had a busted open window and the victim reported their credit cards were stolen.

Witthohn was able to get into a 2005 Toyota Sequoia with the license plate number 1TD401 and stole the vehicle from the parking lot.

The vehicle was last seen traveling down U.S. Route 119. The vehicle is still missing.

Witthohn is charged with two counts of breaking and entering an automobile and one count of grand larceny auto.

Anyone with information on this incident or on Witthohn's whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111.