Charleston Police release name of man charged with breaking into adult entertainment club

Charleston Police have released the name of a man charged with breaking into an adult entertainment club.

Police say Cory Laron Perkins, 21, of Cleveland, Ohio, has been charged with breaking and entering for the incident that happened Monday along Capitol Street.

According to police, Perkins was found inside the business when they responded around 1 p.m.

Perkins was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries and was charged once he was released.

Perkins is being held in South Central Regional Jail.

