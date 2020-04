Charleston Police have released the name of a man killed in a house fire on Saturday.

Police say Eric Drewey White, 37, of Charleston, died during the fire in the 2200 block of Falcon Drive.

According to police, White's death was ruled a homicide and a suspect has been charged.

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt tells WSAZ.com Jerry Walker is charged with first degree arson and murder for starting the fire.

