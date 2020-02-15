Charleston Police report downward trend in crimes in 2019

Charleston Police have released their year end report for 2019 and they say the department has noticed a downward trend in reports of crimes and violence in the city.

Police Chief James "Tyke" Hunt says the trend comes the hard work of everyone in the police department and help from the community.

"Over the years the number of Neighborhood Watch groups and partnerships with other organizations have grown," said Hunt. "I plan to increase the number of new relationships between the Charleston Police Department and the community while strengthening the partnerships we have in place."

Compared to 2018, the city saw less burglary cases, malicious wounding investigations, car break-ins, and car thefts. However, cases of rape stayed the same at 51, robbery investigations were up by three, and murder cases went up from eight in 2018 to nine in 2019.

Murder cases are still down from the 11 that were investigated in 2016, as are cases of burglary and break-ins.

"I know there is still a lot of work to be done, and this collaborative effort is how we can build a safer community," said Hunt.