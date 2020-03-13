Charleston Police searching for robbery suspect

Charleston Police are looking for a man, wanted in connection to a robbery that happened Thursday.

Jordan Smith, 26, of Gallagher, is facing first-degree robbery charges. However, Charleston Police have not been able to find him.

Police say just before 4:20 p.m. Thursday, they were called out to Max's Hot Spot along MacCorkle Avenue for a robbery.

According to police, a woman was playing a lottery machine when a man started forcefully pulling at her purse. The man was able to get her purse, then took off running.

Police say the man ran into the woods nearby. They were able to later identify Smith as the suspect.

A warrant has been issued for Smith for first-degree robbery.

If you have any information about where Smith is, you should call Charleston Police at 1-304-348-6480.