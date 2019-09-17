Charleston Police trying to figure out if 3 crimes are related

Charleston Police are trying to determine whether three crimes that happened fairly close together during the weekend are related.

Charleston Police are trying to determine whether three crimes that happened fairly close together during the weekend are related on the city's West Side.

It started Saturday with a fatal shooting at the intersection of Seventh Street and Glenwood Avenue. Police say the victim, P.J. Lymon, was shot while he was driving. Click here to see that story.

Just hours later into Sunday morning, there was an attempted burglary in the 900 block of Bigley Avenue.

A few hours later, shots were fired at two homes in the 1500 block of Second Avenue.

One house was empty, and the other had people inside.

No one was hurt, and no arrests have been made at this time.

