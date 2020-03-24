Charleston Town Center announces updated plan following Justice's Stay-at-Home Order

The Charleston Town Center Mall released that it will be closing most of its operations Tuesday evening following the announcement of Gov. Jim Justice's Stay-at-Home Order.

According to a news release from the Charleston Town Center Mall, only some restaurants will remain open after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Their operations will remain limited to take-out and delivery only.

Restaurant hours will be made available on the Charleston Town Center Mall website, but it is recommended that customers call to confirm hours from the business directly.

The news release ends saying, "We encourage all members of the community to take care of themselves and their families and follow steps consistent with the latest advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health officials to assist in mitigating the spread of Coronavirus."