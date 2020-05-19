Charleston Town Center plans to reopen Thursday

Shoppers can head back to the Charleston Town Center Thursday, May 21.

Mall officials say doors will open in accordance with Gov. Jim Justice’s reopening directives he announced on Monday, but there has been a change to mall hours.

Monday through Saturday the Charleston Town Center will open at 11 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

On Sundays, the mall will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Retailer hours and restaurant hours will vary as the center fully reopens, officials say.

Guests are encouraged to check here for the latest reopening confirmations.

Officials say shoppers will notice heightened health and safety measures to support healthy hygiene practices throughout the center, such as the addition of hand-sanitizing stations, social distancing measures, and strengthened frequent cleaning on all touchpoints, such as elevator buttons, door handles, and hand-railings.

The CDC’s best practice recommendations will be provided in common areas and restrooms to reinforce preventative measures.

