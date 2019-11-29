Charleston Town Mall hosts activities for shoppers on Black Friday

Charleston Town Center held its Black Friday deals, attracting many to shop but also a crowd to watch the free concert Friday afternoon. A group called 3 Men and a Baby Grand, that plays the piano and sings all sorts of music genres, serenaded audiences with Christmas renditions and jazzy tunes.

"I'm glad we're here at 2 o'clock in the afternoon at the Town Center. Things are still hopping and I think people now are just enjoying kicking off the Christmas season and we're excited to be a part of that," said one of the vocalists for the group, Ryan Hardiman. Three Men and a Baby Grand was one of 40 acts scheduled by the mall this holiday season to get people in the Christmas Spirit during their shopping.

"We're doing Time of the Season by the Zombies so it kind of fits in with that. Jonathan's going to do some Josh Groban and I think we're going to end with Country Roads," said Hardiman.

The mall opened three hours early today to accommodate shoppers trying to save on Christmas gifts and it will continue the festivities Saturday by opening up at 9 a.m. Other activities that happened inculded a Nutcracker Brunch in the morning featuring the Charleston Ballet and Santa visited all day to take pictures with families.

The shoppers were able to get into the holiday spirit with the different activities that the mall hosted and deals in stores like Francesca's, JC Penney, and Express. Many went to buy Christmas gifts for loved ones but the Toler Family said they like to spend the whole say shopping together. The family starts in the morning, takes a Starbucks break halfway through and finishes up the anticipated day by going to dinner and a movie. The Tolers said they like the deals but they like being with each other most of all.

Despite half of the stores leaving the mall including Macy's in the past year, people still came out to check out the mall, although the Toler family says they saw less people than in year's past. " We were excited last year so it starts as soon as we quit last year," said Alisha Toler.