Charleston Winter Parade time and date announced

The Charleston Winter Parade will take place on a new day of the week.

The parade formerly called the Charleston Christmas Parade has moved from Saturday to Thursday this year.

The City of Charleston and Charleston Town Center Mall will host the Charleston Winter Parade on Thursday, December 12 beginning at 7:00 p.m.

According to the City of Charleston, the date was changed from Saturday to Thursday in consultation with local businesses to bring people to downtown Charleston. They also plan to add lights to this year's parade.

"Charleston is a welcoming and inclusive city. That is the reason for the name change. We want to be welcoming to all." a spokesperson for the City of Charleston said.