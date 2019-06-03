Charleston city council passes medical facility protest ordinance

The city of Charleston is taking steps to separate protesters at women's health facilities from the women seeking treatment at them.

The Charleston City Council passed an ordinance Monday evening that would make it a misdemeanor for a protester to confront someone, without their consent, within 100 feet of a medical facility.

The bill passed 21-5.

The Office of the West Virginia Attorney General released a statement saying that it fears the ordinance "may sweep too broadly" and may infringe on West Virginian's constitutional rights.

The Attorney General's office urged Charleston City Council to "consider less restrictive alternatives".