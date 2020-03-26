Charleston closes all playgrounds, outdoor fitness equipment due to COVID-19

All city-owned playgrounds, outdoor fitness equipment, fields and courts have been closed in the City of Charleston in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

City officials say all parks, trails and green spaces remain open.

"While we want to encourage safe outdoor activity during this time, playgrounds, ballfields and other outdoor equipment provide areas where people can congregate and sickness can spread," said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. "We encourage folks to walk their favorite trail, run the Kanawha Boulevard and enjoy outdoor other leisure activities – but do it safely."

Signs have been placed around the City denoting areas that are currently closed. This measure will stay in place until further notice.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends gatherings of no more than ten people.