Charleston community relations coordinator resigns

The city of Charleston's community relations coordinator is officially off the job.

A city spokesperson says Alexandra Gallo resigned. Her resignation took effect at close of business last Friday.

Gallo was set to be in court Wednesday for a status hearing related to DUI charges in Kanawha County.

Last month, Gallo also made a plea deal in connection with an unrelated incident that was reported in November 2019. In that incident, officers say Gallo forcibly pushed, grabbed and caused harm to another woman at a home along Edgewood Drive in Charleston. She pleaded guilty to charges of battery, trespassing and public intoxication.

As part of the deal, the judge suspended Gallo's one year jail sentence and placed her on one year of unsupervised probation, which began on Jan. 14. For that story: CLICK HERE

Gallo was also sentenced to 50 hours of community service.

Gallo was originally charged with burglary in the November case, but that charge was dismissed.