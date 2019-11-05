Charleston default speed limits lowered to 25 mph

Speed limits in Charleston for roads that are unmarked by speed limit signs will be lowered from 30 to 25 miles per hour.

This applies to roads within the city limits of Charleston, and it is called the default speed limit. Charleston City Council passed a law to lower the default speed limit, which has not been changed in decades.

"A lot of them do not have signs, and if there is not a sign and you get caught speeding, the default is 30. This will change to 25," said Charleston City Councilwoman Mary Beth Hoover, who's chairwoman of the Planning Streets and Traffic Committee.

New default speed limits will be begin Nov. 9. Hoover said this is the first step. She says the committee will also be working with engineers to re-evaluate limits for individual roads.

"Sometimes appropriate is what feels comfortable on that street," Hoover said, "especially when people are walking and crossing."

Speed limits for recreational buildings where kids play will be lowered even further to 15 miles per hour. This is to help keep kids safe, according to Hoover, who says people go too fast through these areas that are meant to be for kids to play outside.

"The overall goal is to get people to slow down," she said.

Hoover hopes this will help make Charleston more biker friendly and walkable in all areas within the city limits. Residents of the city have complained to the committee to lower the speeds for some time.

"When the new administration came in, this was one of those top priority items that everybody thought," Hoover said. "This is something we can start getting tackled, and here's the bill to show it."