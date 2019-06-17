Charleston hosts USTA National Championships

The United States Trampoline & Tumbling Association (UTSA) is hosting its national championship event at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The event began Monday and will last until Saturday. More than 2,100 athletes are registered to compete.

The competition features competitors ranging in age from 2 years old to gymnasts in their 30s. They qualified for this event by winning their respective state's championship event. Twelve different states are represented at the event.

Debbie Barber of USTA kicked off the event Monday morning, saying, " This is the culminating experience of their competition season, so this is the event that they want to get to. They had to qualify to get here, so it's quite the honor to come away from it being top ten in the nation."