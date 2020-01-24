Charleston lawyer wanted on fraud charges found in Nicaragua

A Charleston lawyer wanted on fraud charges has been found and arrested.

Officials tell WSAZ that Bill Lester was found and arrested in Nicaragua this week. He did not appear for his court date in 2016.

In 2016, Lester was indicted on fraud charges. According to the indictment, Lester allegedly falsely reported providing services to indigent clients on several dates from 2010 to 2014.

On another count in the indictment, Lester allegedly overcharged Creed Capital LLC for his work as a criminal lawyer for indigent clients.

Officials say Lester will be extradited to the United States next week.