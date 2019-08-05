Charleston man arrested for allegedly firing gunshots during drug deal

A Charleston man was arrested for wanton endangerment after allegedly firing shots at a vehicle Sunday evening.

In a statement from Charleston Police Department, police say officers responded to the 1400 block of Lee Street in Charleston on Sunday evening for reports of gunshots.

Officers located a man matching the suspect's description in the 1500 block of Lee Street detained him.

The suspect was identified as Brandon Woodfell, 21, of Charleston. Police found a gun in Woodfell's waistband.

Woodfell explained to officers that he was robbed by an unknown man while attempting to buy marijuana, and when the robber took his money and fled, he fired two shots at the getaway vehicle.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Woodfell was arrested and charged with two counts of wanton endangerment.

