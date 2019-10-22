Charleston man arrested on attempted kidnapping and assault charges

A Charleston man was arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a woman on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, Eric Reed, 31, of Charleston, allegedly grabbed the victim by the arms and attempted to pull her out of a stopped vehicle on the corner of Capitol Street and Quarrier Street in Charleston.

Reed allegedly pulled with enough force to leave red marks on her arms and a raised whelp on her chest from the tension of the seatbelt. He allegedly yelled, "You're coming with me," while attempting to pull the victim out of the car.

The complaint describes Reed as the victim's "spouse or ex-spouse".