Charleston man charged with abusing 86-year-old man in nursing home

A man from Charleston faces charges in connection with the alleged abuse of an 86-year-old man in a nursing home.

Michael Hancock, 48, of Charleston, is charged with being a caregiver of an incapacitated adult who intentionally and maliciously abuses or neglects an incapacitated adult and caused the incapacitated adult bodily injury. That’s according to a Kanawha County criminal complaint.

The complaint states that the victim, a resident at a nursing home in Marmet, suffered injuries to his hands. The incident allegedly happened in late November.

Investigators say they were notified by the victim’s son in North Carolina about alleged abuse involving a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at the nursing home.

According to the complaint, the suspect grabbed victim by the shirt and told another CNA “to let him fall.”

The suspect allegedly grabbed the victim's hands, twisted them and applied a lot of pressure, according to the complaint.

Also, according to the complaint, the suspect "appeared to be angry," "had a red face" and “applied enough pressure to cause two skin tears and bruising.”

The victim had blood on his hands, the complaint states.

Hancock was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. His bond is $10,000.

