Charleston man charged with terroristic threat

A man in Charleston was arrested after pointing a pellet rifle at a police cruiser Thursday morning.

Charles Miller, 31, of Charleston, was charged with terroristic threat.

According to the criminal complaint, Corporal Mark Petty was responding to the area of 7th Avenue and Florida Street on a call about a white male sitting in a yard with an assault rifle and his finger on the trigger.

Petty arrived first and parked in the Emmanuel Baptist Church parking lot to turn around. As he was turning, Petty spotted a black male standing with a rifle in his hands, aimed at the cruiser.

Once the male was detained, he was identified as Charles Miller. His rifle was only an airsoft rifle, but did not display the bright orange safety tip or any other features that would indicate it was not a real firearm.

Miller was also in possession of a small amount of heroin and was charged with misdemeanor possession.

Miller's bond is set at $100,000 or 10 percent cash. His pretrial is set for August 29th.