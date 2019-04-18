Charleston man sentenced to prison on firearm violation

A man from Charleston was sentenced Thursday to one to five years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Kanawha County Prosecutor's Office says.

Scott Allen Breeden Jr., 22, had pleaded guilty in March to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Investigators say Breeden was pulled over August 2018 after a traffic violation. They say he fled from the car, and a firearm was found in that vehicle.

Breeden was not permitted to have a firearm because of a felony conviction in 2017.

He has been in custody in the South Central Regional Jail.

