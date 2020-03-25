Charleston nursing home resident tests positive for COVID-19

A combined team from Charleston Area Medical Center, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority is testing 81 residents at Brookdale Charleston Gardens for COVID-19 after one resident tested positive.

The one resident tested positive on Wednesday. According to Kanawha-Charleston Health Department executive director Dr. Sherri Young, the other residents are being tested "out of an abundance of caution."

Dr. Young said residents will be encouraged to isolate themselves until results are received.

The Charleston Fire Department is assisting in transporting the tests to CAMC for processing.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

