Charleston officers surprise little boy for his birthday

It was a birthday surprise that made turning five a lot more memorable for one boy in Charleston.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department surprised Cameron at his birthday party Saturday.

The department says one of their officers saw a post on Facebook from Cameron's mom that mentioned his cousin was the only child that came to the party.

The officer talked with his shift commander and other officers who decided to crash the party with gifts.

Cameron got to sit in a cruiser and play with the lights!

“That’s what I love about police work," said Sgt. Matt Webb. "It is not just about catching criminals and fighting bad guys, it’s also about service to our community.”